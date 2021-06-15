STRIKER Tristan Abrahams hopes he can “kick on” at Carlisle United after making the move from Newport County AFC.

The forward has signed a two-year deal with the Cumbrians, staying in League Two after two seasons with the Exiles.

Abrahams started last season superbly but his form dipped and the 22-year-old moved to Leyton Orient on loan in January.

County said that they were “in dialogue” with him about staying but Abrahams will instead head to Carlisle, who missed out on the play-offs last season.

Next Chapter - Happy to sign at @officialcufc can’t wait to get going! pic.twitter.com/6mReOSp7el — Tristan Abrahams (@TAbrahams_) June 14, 2021

“I’m 22 now and time waits for no-one,” he said. “I’m at a point where I need to get some regular football in and get a good couple of seasons under my belt. I’m ready to kick on now.”

“I’ve learned that you just have to know your own game and simplify it,” he continued.

“At a young age you try to do a bit too much at times, but I’ve gained a lot of experience, I know my strengths and it’s just what I do with my strengths and do the basics well to get better.

“The club here is very well-run, I’m very happy with the facilities. Having a look round, [you can see] the pitch is in good nick, and it’s a good club.

“I’m going to give 110 per cent, hope for the best and be optimistic that things work out well initially with the team, and hope we can get as far up the table as possible, and personally go from there.”

Abrahams scored twice in the Carabao Cup upset against Swansea at the start of last season and then netted against Watford, Bolton (2) and Newcastle.

That strike against the Magpies was his last in open play with further goals coming from the penalty spot against Stevenage and Forest Green.

Abrahams moved to Orient but failed to make a big impact in his third spell at Brisbane Road.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech has long been a fan of the forward and hopes that he can start fulfilling his potential in the north.

“Tristan is a really exciting player, he fits the way we look to play and has those physical attributes of pace power and strength, plus he’s got goals in him with his technical abilities,” he said.

“We actually had our eyes on Tristan last year, but Newport decided they wanted to keep him in the building, and he went on to score a flurry of goals for them early in the season.

“He’s at a great age and there’s real scope to work with him and develop his game. On his day he’ll cause all sorts of problems for opposition defenders.”

Just want to say a big thank you to @NewportCounty Fans, Players & Staff for the help & support I was shown during my time at the club. I enjoyed my stay & wish you all the very best for future✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/eU8KOoIOrt — Tristan Abrahams (@TAbrahams_) June 14, 2021

“With the pace he has he’s been played out wide and straight down the middle,” he continued. “Given the platform to play to his strengths, and be supported by his team mates, I’m sure we will see a successful partnership.

“I’m excited to work with him. As with most players there’s work to do, but I’m really confident, and so is Tristan, of the outcome.

“In terms of character, I’ve been really impressed with his attitude. We had initial conversations last week on Tuesday and Wednesday over the phone.

“I always insist on meeting our potential targets face-to-face, and I got a message from Tristan immediately after our Wednesday night chat.

“He offered to jump on the train first thing the following day from his family home in London and come and see me.”