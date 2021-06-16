INFLUENTIAL Scot Bennett says he has “unfinished business” after agreeing an extended contract with Newport County AFC.

The 30-year-old was already set to remain at Rodney Parade next season after an extra year was triggered on the deal that he signed late last summer.

However, the Argus understands that manager Michael Flynn has moved to secure the services of the dependable defender/midfielder beyond the planned 2021/22 promotion push.

Bennett has been a huge hit since arriving in 2016 and has racked up 233 appearances in all competitions.

He was a key figure in the Exiles making it to the play-off final at Wembley, when he was controversially denied an early penalty when clattered in the head by Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

The Cornishman made 48 appearances last term, producing the goods in midfield until finishing the campaign in defence.

Bennett was a member of the County side that suffered late Wembley anguish against Tranmere in 2019 and is determined to help the club take the next step into League One.

“I’m delighted to be extending my contract with the club,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here which is one of the many factors behind extending my contract.

“I was welcomed here straight away and my family felt the same way, so we’ve settled into the area now. I’ve been here a long time so I’m delighted to get it over the line, and now I just want to concentrate on getting fit for the new season.

“I feel like we’ve still got a little bit of unfinished business so it would be nice to kick on again next year and hopefully get the promotion that we’re all after.”

The deal is a boost for County after the loss Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie to Bolton and Walsall respectively.

Flynn needs to add to his midfield but has a man he can rely on in Bennett.

The boss said: “Scot has been a valuable part of this club both on and off the field since he arrived here and is deserving of this new deal.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with and I’m pleased that we’ve got him on board for the new season.”

County have nine senior players under contract for next season - goalkeepers Joe Day and Nick Townsend, defenders Priestley Farquharson and Cameron Norman, defenders/midfielders Matty Dolan and Bennett and forwards Padraig Amond, Dom Telford and Lewis Collins.

Academy trio Lewys Twamley, Joe Woodiwiss and Ryan Hillier have also signed professional deals.

Deals have also been offered to defenders Mickey Demetriou, Liam Shephard and Ryan Haynes while the club remains "in dialogue" with wing-back Aaron Lewis.