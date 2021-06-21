DEFENDER Mickey Demetriou has signed a new two-year deal with Newport County AFC, which will see him remain at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2023.

Demetriou joined the Exiles from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town and has become a mainstay in County’s starting line-up since 2017.

He helped the Exiles pull off a great escape in his first season at Rodney Parade, scoring a penalty on the final day of the campaign in the 2-1 win against Notts County as the Exiles avoided the drop to the National League.

The 31-year-old also was part of the side that saw the club reach the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup in his second full season, with Demetriou playing every minute of each round and helping force Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to a replay.

Demetriou then helped the Exiles go one better in the following campaign as they reached the fifth round against another Premier League outfit in Manchester City, before they sealed their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Tranmere Rovers later in the season.

He has turned out more than 50 times in three of the four full campaigns that he has spent in south Wales, earning his 200th appearance against Cambridge United in April before he featured in another Sky Bet League Two play-off final last month.

After signing the new deal, Demetriou said: “I’m delighted to be extending my stay at the club for at least a further 2 years, it has been sorted for a while now and we were waiting to be back in Newport to get it all signed properly so I’m happy it’s now able to be announced.”

“The numerous cup runs we’ve been lucky enough to have and the two play-off campaigns in three years have provided me with memories I’ll never forget.”

“Unfortunately, the play-off finals ended in the wrong result both times, so I still feel like there is some very important unfinished business here for me still. It has all played a big part in extending the deal and hopefully we can create even more memories for all the fans when they return which is hopefully as soon as possible.”

“The club has been a big part of not only mine, but also my family’s life for the past 4 and a half years, not just with the achievements on the pitch, but everything off the pitch as well which has been a big factor in staying at the football club.”

“My family and I are settled here in South Wales and we’re looking forward to what is to come in the future.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “Mickey has earned this new contract for his consistency throughout his spell at the club. He’s played more than 50 times in three of the last four seasons, which he deserves a lot of credit for because that’s not an easy feat.”

"He’s been a pleasure to manage, and I'm delighted that he has committed his future to the football club another two years.”