RYAN Haynes will stay at Rodney Parade for at least one more year after signing a new deal with Newport County AFC.

The defender has singed a new one-year contract keeping him at the club until summer 2022.

Haynes joined the the Exiles from Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town in 2019 and has become a mainstay in County’s starting line-up.

He made 40 appearances during his first season at Rodney Parade, scoring his first goal for the club in his sixth league game against Forest Green Rovers, before the campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old featured a further 48 times in the 2020/21 season and managed one goal and four assists, helping the Exiles on their way to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final in May.

He played his part in securing County a place at Wembley after setting up the Exiles’ second goal in the play-off semi-final second leg against Forest Green Rovers at the Innocent New Lawn.

Haynes also played every minute of the Exiles’ Carabao Cup run last term as they reached the fourth round of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

After signing the new deal, Haynes said: “I’m very pleased to be extending my stay, hopefully this year can add more memories on top of the ones I already have with the club.

“I feel both the club and the manager have really given me a chance to express myself and get a run of games under my belt, but most importantly it’s a club that I am happy at and for me, that’s all that matters.

“I like to keep my personal goals to myself, but I’d like to be able to play as much as football as possible. I’m near to 100 appearances for Newport County AFC so to hit that milestone would be amazing.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “I’m really pleased to get Ryan signed for next season and I’m delighted with his decision to stay here at Newport County AFC.”