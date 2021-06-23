Newport County’s new sporting director Darren Kelly believes his transfer expertise can take the club to the next level - and let manager Michael Flynn focus on the football.

The former Oldham, Halifax, Hyde and Scarborough manager has been working closely with Exiles boss Flynn on transfers and retention since starting the new role last month.

County have already secured five re-signings, secured the return of goalkeeper Joe Day and added the likes of Bristol Rovers midfielder Ed Upson to the squad.

And Kelly insists Flynn will be better equipped to break their promotion hoodoo with him handling the stress of the transfer market.

“This is my speciality, I’ve spoken very openly about why this role appealed to me, the modern-day manager needs support,” he said. “When I was a manager, I found myself doing everything, dealing with the media, dealing with agents, working with the board and doing absolutely everything. But when it came to match day, I found myself physically and mentally tired.

“You want to focus on training and getting the team prepared, and it was so difficult.

“My thing is to be on the pulse, I’m there to take all that away from him so he can be focused.

“What he’s done over the last four years has been fantastic but think about what he could do if he wasn’t performing the juggling act.

“The football club wants to be the best it can be. My job is to put structures and things in place to help the manager and give him the best chance of success.”

Despite taking positive steps in the transfer market, Kelly and Flynn still have to address the losses of key midfield pair Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie.

And with Exiles full-back Liam Shephard rumoured to be closing in on a move to League Two rivals Salford City, there is still work to be done.

But Kelly insists the squad will be ready to compete at the top of League Two when the window slams shut.

“The squad is starting to come together, we’re working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure we get the players that are going to buy into that philosophy that he’s been working on for the last few years,” he said.

“The manager and staff have done a remarkable job and the aspiration’s always to kick on again.

A couple players have moved on like Josh Sheehan, so recruitment is a key part and we’re working very hard to make sure we get the right people in.

“Josh and Joss Labadie were good strong players, but they’ve moved on now and we have to move on and find the best personnel for the team.”

Flynn has used the loan market to his advantage in recent seasons, and Kelly says he will be scouring the country for the next Scott Twine and Brandon Cooper.

“We’ll try and exploit the loan market and when the season starts, I’ll be out at every game and we’ll have a scouting network in place to make sure recruitment is in place for the present, for six months down the line and a year down the line,” he added.

“We want to give the manager good options, if there are injuries, we want to give the manager the ammunition to be able to bring a certain type of player that he is after in.

“Between us we’ve assembled a great network of contacts that can certainly help us.”