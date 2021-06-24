NEWPORT County AFC will start another bid for promotion from Sky Bet League Two next season away to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, August 7.
County’s first home game of the 2021/22 campaign is against Mansfield Town on August 14, before Northampton Town visit Rodney Parade three days later.
There’s a trip to Tranmere Rovers on August 21 and County are on the road again a week later when they round off the first month of the season at Salford City.
Michael Flynn's side are at home to Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day and end the year in London against Leyton Orient on December 29.
New Year's Day sees County go to Joss Labadie's Walsall, with the regular season ending on May 7 with a home game against Rochdale.
Other fixtures that stand out are former skipper Labadie's return to Rodney Parade with Walsall on September 18, the first of two Severnside derbies with relegated Bristol Rovers on October 23 and a maiden Football League meeting with newly-promoted Sutton United at Rodney Parade on December 7.
Meanwhile, County have been drawn away to Ipswich Town in the first round of next season's Carabao Cup.
The match will take place the week commencing Monday, August 9.
COUNTY'S FIXTURES IN FULL
AUGUST
Sat, August 7, Oldham Athletic (a)
Sat, August 14, Mansfield Town (h)
Tue, August 17, Northampton Town (h)
Sat, August 21, Tranmere Rovers (a)
Sat, August 28, Salford City (a)
SEPTEMBER
Sat, September 4, Leyton Orient (h)
Sat, September 11, Harrogate Town (a)
Sat, September 18, Walsall (h)
Sat, September 25, Barrow (a)
OCTOBER
Sat, October 2, Scunthorpe United (h)
Sat, October 9, Bradford City (h)
Sat, October 16, Exeter City (a)
Tue, October 19, Carlisle United (h)
Sat, October 23, Bristol Rovers (a)
Sat, October 30, Stevenage (h)
NOVEMBER
Sat, November 13, Hartlepool United (a)
Sat, November 20, Swindon Town (h)
Tue, November 23, Crawley Town (a)
Sat, November 27, Colchester United (a)
DECEMBER
Tue, December 7, Sutton United (h)
Sat, December 11, Port Vale (h)
Sat, December 18, Rochdale (a)
Sun, December 26, Forest Green Rovers (h)
Wed, December 29, Leyton Orient (a)
JANUARY
Sat, January 1, Walsall (a)
Sat, January 8, Salford City (h)
Sat, January 15, Harrogate Town (h)
Sat, January 22, Scunthorpe United (a)
Sat, January 29, Barrow (h)
FEBRUARY
Sat, February 5, Forest Green Rovers (a)
Tue, February 8, Northampton Town (a)
Sat, February 12, Oldham Athletic (h)
Sat, February 19, Mansfield Town (a)
Sat, February 26, Tranmere Rovers (h)
MARCH
Sat, March 5, Bristol Rovers (h)
Sat, March 12, Stevenage (a)
Tue, March 15, Carlisle United (a)
Sat, March 19, Hartlepool United (h)
Sat, March 26, Bradford City (a)
APRIL
Sat, April 2, Exeter City (h)
Sat, April 9, Swindon Town (a)
Fri, April 15, Crawley Town (h)
Mon, April 18, Sutton United (a)
Sat, April 23, Colchester United (h)
Sat, April 30, Port Vale (a)
MAY
Sat, May 7, Rochdale (h)