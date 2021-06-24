AARON Lewis has followed fellow Newport County AFC defenders Mickey Demetriou and Ryan Haynes in extending his stay at Rodney Parade.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract which will see him through to the summer of 2023.

Lewis joined the Exiles on a short-term loan from Lincoln City last October and then re-signed until the end of the campaign after leaving his parent club by mutual consent at the start of February.

He played 23 times for Michael Flynn’s men, scoring his only goal in the 2-0 defeat of Crawley Town and featuring in the League Two play-off final loss to Morecambe.

“I’m buzzing, I’m really excited to be back,” he told the club’s official website.

“Obviously this is a two-year deal so we’re just trying to pick up where we left off last season which was a little disappointing.

“I think there’s been quite a few of the boys that have wanted to come back and make it right so I’m happy to be a part of it.

“Seeing the gaffer even before I came for the first time and seeing the way that they wanted to play football, everything seemed to suit me including the style of play, so it was nice to be able to come back and finally get some football under my belt.

“Securing that promotion is definitely one of the main aims for next season, it has to be!

“If you look back at the last few seasons, it’s been an upwards path that this club is on.

“After missing out so narrowly on promotion last season I think we’ve got to make it right this time.

“The manager and I both wanted to get the deal done at the end of the day, we both wanted to get the deal signed and focus on working hard in pre-season.”

Boss Flynn added: “I’m delighted that Aaron has signed.

“From January onwards he proved himself to be a valuable player for us, he can play in a lot of different positions and I’m glad to have secured his signature.”