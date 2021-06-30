ROBBIE Willmott’s Newport County AFC career will continue after the versatile midfielder signed a fresh one-year deal.

The 31-year-old looked set to leave the Exiles when he made the move to Exeter City in January, subsequently saying that heading to the Grecians had given him a “new lease of life”.

However, he didn’t earn a full-time move to Devon and started talks with County about returning to Rodney Parade for an eighth campaign.

That has resulted in a fresh deal for the midfielder, who is primarily a winger but can also operate in the middle.

Willmott, who has made over 200 appearances for County, said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay with the club, I had a bit of time away with Exeter last season.

“I’ve been here now for eight years on and off so for me, it’s a special club where I’ve been able to make some great memories.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to make a lot of appearances for the club and I’d like to be able to keep making many more.

“The memories I’ve made here have been brilliant such as the FA Cup, the play-off final (in 2019) and all the people at Newport County AFC have been very good to me.

“From the coaching staff to the players, they’re a great group of people and my daughter has grown up here, so I’m very settled down in Newport which is one of the main reasons for extending my stay.

“The gaffer and I have had a lot of good conversations about my deal, we’ve spoken about what he expects from me this season, I know how the club works so I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Willmott played 28 games for County in the first half of the campaign before making 17 appearances for Exeter.

His versatility will be a boost for manager Flynn, who has lost the services of influential midfielders Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie plus wing-back Liam Shephard after the play-off final anguish at Wembley.

The boss said: “Robbie has had some special moments at the club over the course of his career, so I’m pleased that he has decided to sign a new deal here and hopefully we can create some more.

“He’s a versatile player that can play in numerous positions for us and is a good character to have around the place. His experience will be important for us again next season.”

County have made six signings for the coming campaign - goalkeeper Joe Day, defenders James Clarke and Cameron Norman, midfielder Ed Upson and forwards Jermaine Hylton and Courney Baker-Richardson.

They have also agreed new deals with key figures Ryan Haynes, Matty Dolan, Aaron Lewis, Scot Bennett and Mickey Demetriou.