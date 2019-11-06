Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract.

The Scottish champions rebuffed interest from Leicester in the Scotland international towards the end of the summer transfer window and have moved to tie him down until at least the summer of 2024.

A club statement read: “Celtic are delighted to announce that Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024.”

A Hoops academy graduate, McGregor made his debut in 2014 and has scored 55 goals in 248 appearances.

The 26-year-old, who has played 17 times for his country, has won five Ladbrokes Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups at Celtic.

McGregor told Celtic’s website: “You set yourself that one goal to get to the first team and play a first-team game, and I’m sitting here now coming up to my 250th game.

“To be at the club, hopefully, for the full five years, that will take me to 23 years at Celtic, something I could only have dreamt of as a young player.

“It’s been a tremendous four or five years for the club and obviously for me too. We’ve been winning pretty much everything on the pitch, the club’s growing on and off the pitch all the time and I’m just desperate to be a part of that.

“I feel as if I’m the best I’ve ever been in terms of performance, living on and off the pitch, I feel in a really good place and I’m delighted the club have rewarded that as well.

“It’s been a good start to the season, and I’ve tried to pick up where I left off last season in terms of performances and helping the team, so it’s been a great time.”