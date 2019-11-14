Matteo Berrettini signed off from London’s 02 by becoming the first Italian to win a match at the ATP Finals with a surprise victory over Dominic Thiem.

The big-serving 23-year-old, beaten in his first two matches by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, won 7-6 (3) 6-3.

Berrettini knew he could not qualify for the semi-finals, while Austrian Thiem was already through following his wins over Djokovic and Federer.

It was at least a winning end to a successful season for Berrettini, who began the year ranked 54.

🇮🇹 The first Italian ever to win a singles match at the #NittoATPFinals 🇮🇹 What a way to end a breakthrough season for Matteo Berrettini! 🎥: @TennisTV | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/M4po4wk1M3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 14, 2019

The eighth seed and final qualifier for the season-ending tournament said: “I’m really proud of myself and for my team, my family and my friends.

“It’s been an unbelievable season and I didn’t expect at the beginning to be here. I hope to be back next year. I’m happy to finish with a win.

“I always have great fights with Thiem. I was able to stay mentally focused even when I lost my serve, and I played a great tie-break. I’m not feeling great physically so I’m happy with my performance.”

Thiem’s below-par display could be put down to the cold he has been carrying this week.

Dominic Thiem is through to the semi-finals despite the loss (Tess Derry/PA)

The 26-year-old fifth seed at least has an extra day to recover before facing one of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

He said: “I think I felt the two first matches a little bit, and then also it’s a bit of a tricky situation to know that I’m already through. So all the attention, the adrenaline, is set down a little bit.

“Of course I was still trying to win that match, 100 per cent. But at the same time I knew I had to take care for Saturday, because obviously it’s the way more important match there.”

Earlier Joe Salisbury’s bid to reach the semi-finals in the doubles came to an end.

The 27-year-old, Britain’s sole representative at the Finals, and his American partner Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-breaker to Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.