KFC has revealed where it wants to build new restaurants in Gwent.
The fast food chain currently has about 950 restaurants in the UK and Ireland.
Bosses have made it clear they want to take this total to more than 1,000 by the end of the year.
A list made available by the brand shows hundreds of proposed locations across the country, including three new sites across Gwent.
This includes a new drive-through in Newport Crindau, and a new drive-through proposed for Abergavenny.
They also plan to relocate the KFC in Cwmbran to a new site.
That will also be a drive-through branch.
In a statement, KFC said: "(Drive-through) is our most popular asset, which is now more flexible in both design and foot print than ever before.
"We can fit into sites more than 0.3 acres and will consider vacant sites and even existing building conversion."
On its website, KFC also promises that there will be community benefits in areas where new venues are built.
A spokesman said; "Every new KFC will bring with it a range of local investments - in jobs and award winning training, cutting-edge restaurant design plus a commitment to work alongside local partners to make a real difference in every community through our charity work and food donation scheme."