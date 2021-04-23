PUBS in Wales, managed by Stonegate Group, have released plans to reopen on Monday 26 April.

The 23 pubs, bars and venues have ensured they comply with the new COVID-19 Secure Workplace Guidance for Pubs and Restaurants, introducing measures to protect staff and customers and ensuring the smooth running of operations.

Understanding the importance of clarity for customers, these pubs have installed external signage clearly setting out the safety measures in place.

Customers will be greeted with a warm welcome from both managers and teams, and robust COVID-secure measures will be in place including clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines; full table service with contactless payments available, customers can also order food and drinks via an app.

There will be dedicated smoking areas, away from those customers wishing to dine.

List of Stonegate Group managed pubs opening in Wales:

Carlton, Llandudno

Church Inn, Llanishen

Gower Inn, Swansea

Henrys Cafe Bar, Cardiff

Hunters Lodge, Bridgend

Mackintosh Hotel, Cardiff

Owain Glyndwr, Cardiff

Pen & Wig, Cardiff

Railway Hotel, Penarth

Slug And Lettuce, Cardiff

Slug And Lettuce, Cardiff Central

Woodville, Cardiff

Bulls Head Hotel, Bala Gwynedd

Dee, Flint

Mitre, Pwllheli

Morgan Lloyd, Caernarfon

Red Hall Hotel, Clwyd

Baruc Arms, Barry Island

Castell-Nedd Arms, Neath

Moggridge Arms, Blackwood

Olde Cross Keys, Swansea

Royal Oak, Whitchurch

Wig & Pen, Swansea

A spokesperson for the pubs said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors on 26th April.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”

Stonegate Group is operating a phased approach with around 45% of its Managed Estate having opened in England in April 12, with the remaining managed sites reopening throughout May and June as restrictions continue to ease.

Yesterday, First Minister Mark Drakeford suggested pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes would be able to open indoors within the next month.

Tables can be booked on each pub’s website or by calling the Stonegate central booking team on 03300 949251.

For more information head to: https://www.stonegategroup.co.uk/find-your-local/.