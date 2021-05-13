FOOD fans can get that Friday feeling any time of the week soon, with a Newport restaurant re-opening soon.
For the first time this year Fridays (formerly called TGI Fridays) in Friars Walk, Newport, will open for indoor dining from Monday May 17 - meaning people can enjoy a meal out without having to check the weather report.
In celebration of the reopening people who download the Fridays app for the first time before dining will be treated to a free dessert.
Fan favourites for those with a sweet tooth include:
- S'mores sundae - layers of dairy ice-cream with crunchy Biscoff® biscuit pieces, crumbled chocolate Flake and a caramelised Biscoff® sauce with a toasted mallow topping.
- Chocolate fudge fixation - a triple layered chocolate cake with a chocolate and fudge filling served warm with real dairy ice cream.
- Fresh fruit and orange sorbet sundae.
Already got the app? Existing app users who have had a birthday in the last six months (December 1, 2020) can redeem their birthday cocktail for themselves and up to five friends from May 17.
Fridays Regional Director of Operations for Central, Mark Jones, said: “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re thrilled to be opening up our famous Fridays doors and welcoming back guests for indoor dining.
"We’re making sure everyone can celebrate the Fridays way by extending our free birthday cocktail offer to those who missed out on drinks with friends during lockdown.
"We can’t wait for guests to have that Fridays Feeling in Newport again.”
For more information - including details about the Fridays app, coronavirus safety measures, and the full list of locations re-opening indoors on May 17 - or to pre-book visit tgifridays.co.uk