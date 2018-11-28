RESTAURANTS in Gwent have been revelling in the limelight with a host of recent accolades being won.

From Italian to Indian, bars to brasseries – there have been awards across the board.

On November 26, at The Exchange Hotel in Cardiff, the 2018 Restaurant Awards-Welsh Edition showcased the Top 100 Restaurants which are considered the best in the country, as voted for by the public.

Among the representatives from Gwent who made the Top 100 shortlist were: Gemelli’s (Newport), Sixteen Brasserie (Newport), The Cripple Creek (Usk), The Priory (Caerleon), Marenghi’s (Newport), Vanilla Spice (Newport), Gem 42 (Newport) and The Ruperra Arms (Newport).

A Spokesperson for the 2018 Restaurant Awards-Welsh Edition said: “The industry has faced a lot of challenges the last few years but through the 2018 Restaurant Awards we shown them that their talent and hard work don’t go unappreciated.”

The awards also helped raise money for the official charity partner, Make A Wish Foundation UK who grant wishes to children and young people, fighting life-threatening conditions.

Meanwhile, another Newport restaurant, Hatti Indian Cuisine, has tasted success.

The 13th annual BCA Curry Chef and Curry Restaurant of the Year Awards are the industry’s premier awards, backed by restaurants and chefs themselves and considered one of the highest accolades in curry world.

Shelim Ahmed, of Hatti Indian Cuisine, won the Chef of the Year – Wales region - Award and the establishment was also victorious in the Restaurant of the Year – Wales category.

The Bangladesh Caterers Association Awards (BCA) were established in 1960 and represent 12,000 British-Bangladeshi businesses across the UK.

There was yet more success for Gwent as The Priory Hotel and Restaurant in Caerleon was the proud recipient of the Hotel Team of the Year award at the 2018 Welsh Hospitality Awards.

On November 25, more than 200 people gathered to celebrate their achievements in a memorable ceremony put on to recognise the growth of the country’s hospitality industry.

A Spokesperson for the Welsh Hospitality Awards 2018 said: “The Welsh hospitality industry has grown significantly over the years and this has introduced new challenges to the professionals who work within this sector. The customer expectations have been increased but these winners are the experts in meeting their customers’ needs and demands.”

The high esteem in which the region’s eateries are held certainly showcases what great food there is to be found across Gwent.