POLICE have issued a warning after a man tried to use a fake £50 not in a kebab shop.

The Scottish £50 note was used in a take-away in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly County Borough, on Thursday, April 4.

Gwent Police are searching for the man in the CCTV image, who they think may be able to help them.

Police have asked people to be aware of the quality of their bank notes to stop fake ones being used.

If you have any information about counterfeit currency or know the person in the image, then please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: log 429 04/04/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit