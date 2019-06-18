MAMHILAD Park Estate in Pontypool is gearing up to throw open its gates to host a 300-vehicle charity car show in aid of a centre supporting children in Wales with cerebral palsy.

This year funds raised from the day-long car event will be donated to Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre Wales, Whitchurch, Cardiff.

Bobath provides specialist physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy to children all over Wales who have cerebral palsy.

Sports car enthusiast and event organiser Matt Gould, from Pontypool, who's daughter has attended Bobath since she was very young, said: “Last year was such a great success we decided to do it again.

"This year’s show will be twice the size with 300 cars registered covering in excess of 45 marques from 80 years of motoring history. Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and TVR will all be present along with modern favourites like the mighty Nissan GTR.”

Matt's daughter Charlotte, aged 12, who attends Abersychan School, in Torfaen, has attended Bobath since she was very young. The car-mad youngster will again be heavily involved in this year’s event.

He said: "It’s fair to say that Charlotte shares my passion for fast cars and regularly attends car shows in the area with me. She can’t wait to get up close with some of the fantastic vehicles that will be on show at Motors @Mamhilad this year.”

This will be the second time the business park, owned by Johnsey Estates, has sponsored Motors @Mamhilad, which will feature an array of super cars and classics.

It is the first time the business park, which is based on the border of Torfaen and Monmouthshire, will stage an open day to promote the variety of offices and facilities on the parkland setting.

Motors@Mamhilad will be staged in the main car park at the business park on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 2pm.

Entry is £3 for adults and payable at the gates. Children are free.

Visitors will also be encouraged to tour the park to view offices and the many other facilities on site.

There will also be craft and trade stalls, bouncy castles and inflatable slides, face painting, games and a fete for the families to enjoy.

Matt is helped in staging the event by fellow car enthusiasts Matt Reynolds, James Oversteer, of Oversteer Photography, and Chris Wiltshire and Paige Murray, of Wallboss UK, among others.

He said: "We can't thank Johnsey Estates enough for allowing us to use Mamhilad Park Estate again this year. It’s the perfect location for a car show such as ours as there is so much car parking space for exhibitors and visitors in a safe and secure gated location.”

James Crawford, chief executive of Johnsey Estates, which owns Mamhilad Park Estate, said: “We are pleased to sponsor and support this event by providing the land and cafe facilities as our contribution to the cause. This has come about due to the working relationship with Matt as we have a policy of helping those who support or help us.

“We will be having an open day at Mamhilad Park Estate on the day running in tandem with the car show. Many of our vacant offices will be open for viewing as well as the onsite restaurant which will be open for business. Visitors will be able to have a look at what the park offers as well as marvelling at the various cars on display.”

Free spaces are still available for car enthusiasts who wish to show their car. Event registration details can be found by searching for ‘Mamhilad car show’ on Facebook or ‘motors @ mamhilad’ on Eventbrite.