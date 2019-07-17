GRADUATION is one of the special days in a student's life. One graduate was set to miss out on the event, until his friends stepped in.

Wales winger Hallam Amos, from Monmouth, was due to graduate with a First Class Degree in Neuroscience (BSc) from Cardiff University on Tuesday, July 16.

However, he is currently in a training camp in Switzerland.

(George North presents Hallam Amos with his mortarboard at his 'graduation' ceremony at Wales' training camp in Switzerland. Picture: WRU)

His teammates didn't want him to miss out, so the entertainment committee, led by George North and Liam Williams, called for a meeting on Tuesday night at their base in Fiesch.

The meeting, attended by all players and staff, saw North speak about the challenges of playing rugby professionally and doing a degree alongside it.

(Hallam Amos at his 'graduation' ceremony in Switzerland. Picture: WRU)

He was then given his own graduation ceremony, complete with mortar board.

Amos has continued to shine in both academics and professional rugby union, at Monmouth School for Boys in 2011, he achieved nine A* and one A while also being the top try scorer for Wales U16 team, in 2013, he gained three A* and an A and can now add a Batchelor of Science degree to his list of achievements.