CHILDSPLAY Nursery, situated in the heart of Newport city, celebrated its tenth anniversary this year by building a sustainable garden.

The nursery first opened its doors on May 9, 2009, , and now, ten years on, they have grown and moved to the lower floor of the National Buildings on Commercial Street, what was once the national School for Boys, Girls and Infants which Sir Charles Morgan bough for £500 in 1839.

They have worked closely with St Pauls Church and were lucky to be able to use their outside space as the nursery garden.

Recently, they have just finished building a new outside space for the children, where 98 per cent of the materials are recycled.

(The alphabet and number wall)

(The recycled sand pit)

Jo Courtney, company director, said: “We believe teaching them about the need to reduce, reuse, recycle is the way forward.”

Using old wooden pallets, they made beautiful activity Tee-Pees, an activity table and benches.

Trees that were cut down in Cwmbran were donated to make log seats, an alphabet wall and number wall and tree stumps were made into stands.

A sand pit has been constructed from old decking boards that were found on a ‘Don’t Dump Donate’ site.

“B&Q Newport Champions have been a wonderful support by donating damaged pots of paint, as well as dying plants we managed to bring back to life and are now making the living wall look amazing,” she added.

“We’ve managed to construct a play garden for the children where they can play, explore and learn about their environment. The children love it.

“We feel we have brought the building and land full circle and are once again providing an education facility that I hope Sir Charles Morgan would be proud of,” she said. "The garden has so far had a "fantastic response".