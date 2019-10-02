THE seven members of the new South East Wales Transport Commission have been revealed.

The commission was formed following Mark Drakeford’s decision to scrap the M4 relief road project earlier this year, with the intention of developing alternative ways of dealing with congestion around Newport.

And now the commission's membership has been announced by economy and transport minister Ken Skates. Among them is Beverley Owen of Newport City Council.

"I am pleased with the progress that has been made to date with additional traffic officers now in place in the Newport area of the M4," he said.

"Live journey time information being displayed on variable message signs, social media updates being provided through @TrafficWalesS to highlight issues on the network and further targeted campaigns being planned to address specific issues.

"In addition to these measures, I advised that an independent commission, chaired by Lord Burns, was to be established and I am pleased to announce this process is now complete.

"Seven commissioners have been appointed and the experience and expertise that each will bring to the commission is impressive."

The commissioners are:

Beverly Owen - Strategic director for place, including regeneration, environment and transport strategy with Newport City Council.

Peter Jones - Professor of transport and sustainable development at University College London.

Lynn Sloman - Founder and director of transport for Quality of Life, a specialist environmental and sustainable transport consultancy.

Stephen Gifford - Transport economist and National Infrastructure Commission for Wales member.

Elaine Seagriff - A strategic transport planner, with experience with Transport for London in developing sustainable and integrated strategy for the city.

James Davies - An experienced businessman, chairwoman of Industry Wales and member of the Economy and Transport Ministerial Advisory Board.

Jen Heal - Design adviser for the Design Commission for Wales and an experienced urban designer.

"I remain committed to taking an inclusive, and collaborative approach to finding innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions in the shortest possible timescale," added Mr Skates.

"The commission will be working with stakeholders to achieve that ambition.

"I look forward to receiving the commission’s first update at the end of this year."

Commenting on the announcement, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant - who supported the proposed relief road - said: "Now that the commission has finally been established, it must make swift progress.

"In the meantime more can be done to make small improvements rapidly such as better signage informing drivers about delays and accidents.

"I’ll be asking to see how the Welsh Government is measuring the progress on the initial changes that have been made. But, there is no doubt we need to see much bigger improvements.”