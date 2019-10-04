A MOTORBIKE-RIDING drug dealer who was caught by plain-clothes police officers whilst in the act of trafficking cocaine, is behind bars.

The officers put the brakes on Harry Cook, aged 24, of Cumberland Road, Newport, as he was peddling the class A drugs on the streets of Pontypool.

The "career drug dealer" tried to escape their clutches but his attempts to avoid justice ended up on the skids after his bike slid along a grass verge.

Mechanic Cook, who has a taste for Gucci and Givenchy designer gear, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said two plain-clothes police officers spotted Cook dealing outside a pub on Pontypool’s Lancaster Road an “area known for drug users”.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was riding a motorbike and the officers shouted, ‘Stop! Police!’

“He attempted to drive away and mounted a pavement before slipping on a grass verge.

“The defendant then actively resisted the officers.”

Miss Evans said police recovered two bags of cocaine from Cook with a combined weight of 10 grams and a potential street value of £310.

The drugs were of a purity of up to 84% and they also seized cash and two mobile phones.

The court heard how Cook told the officers there was more cocaine up his backside.

But Miss Evans said: “No further items were retrieved from the defendant’s bottom.”

A search of Cook’s home in Newport was conducted and police recovered Gucci and Givenchy designer goods.

The prosecutor said the defendant had 12 previous convictions for 22 offences, including one for possessing cocaine with intent to supply and five for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

His latest offence was committed whilst on licence for drugs offences after he was recently released from prison.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant thought he was turning a corner but he had outstanding debts he was unable to pay and he was persuaded to deliver items as a courier.

“It is a sorry tale. He is capable of much better things. He is not a fool.”

Mr Williams said the defendant’s family were present in court to support him.

Judge Nicola Jones told Cook: “By the age of 24 you are already a career drug dealer.

“You are a man who is a mechanic and you have a very supportive family but you choose instead to be a drug dealer as your main career.”

She warned him that should he be convicted of a third offence of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, the minimum sentence he would be facing was one of seven years in custody.

The defendant was jailed for four years and banned from driving for four years and six months.

There will be a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing against Cook which is due to be held on January 2, 2020.