ALL the ghosts and ghouls will come out on Thursday, as Hallowe'en comes round for another year.

While it is a predominately American tradition, it is becoming increasingly popular here each year. There are a number of spooky events across Gwent in the lead-up to October 31 - for young and old alike.

Here are some of them.

Chepstow Fearfest-Evil

A Night Creature capturing someone at FearFest-Evil

This is not one for the faint-hearted. The Diving Centre in Chepstow becomes a scary shadow of itself as it is transformed into a frightful freak show. Do you dare to go through the centre while surrounded by chainsaw-wielding freaks, frightful ghouls and zombies after your brains?

Tales of the Dark will see your limits tested as you make your way through the dark walls of Claustrophobia with spooky, old-time music and creepy laughter surrounding you.

The House of Horrors is a large, strangled maze full of constricting corridors, hidden chambers and cages. Do you think you could survive, or will you become lost and confused among the mania?

There is one more Fearfest-Evil today, Saturday, October 26 at 6.30pm before the big day – Thursday, October 31 which is the final Fearfest-Evil 2019.

House of Horrors

If this is a bit much for you, or you have young children who are easily spooked, then give the daytime family maze trail a try. This is a fun and spook-free trail suitable for anyone aged three and above. Visit the graveyard forest and abandoned railway line before the big dark tunnel - but make sure you're home safe before the night-time creatures emerge.

The trails are running daily from Monday, October 28 through to Thursday, October 31.

Behind the Curtain // Carnival of Beasts – Abergavenny Art Shop

Do you prefer things that go ‘bump in the night’ rather than the in-your-face scare factor? The Art Shop in Abergavenny is hosting a month-long double art exhibition centred on all things spooky, but much less scary.

Jane Farrington’s Behind the Curtains exhibition focuses on all things creeptacular. She is inspired by Victorian-era toys, puppets and masks and delves into the worlds that exist around us.

Circo Gringo’s Carnival of Beasts brings the creepy circus to centre stage. A collection of realistic heads and carnival masks for use or display is the forte of this Hay-on-Wye artist.

Both artists will be displaying a selection of their unnerving art to The Art Shop Tuesday to Saturday until November 9.

Blaenavon Ironworks

Spooky Hallowe’en Week

Cath Little will be returning to Blaenavon Ironworks as part of the Hallowe'en week to tell more stories

A ghoulish family friendly week of eerie Welsh legends and tales told by the Yarn Spinner, followed by an interesting puppet show throughout half-term week and Hallowe’en at Blaenavon Ironworks.

On October 31 itself, there will be more Welsh legends and songs with story teller Cath Little in the calm setting of the cottages.

There will also be children’s trails and chocolate prizes throughout the week.

Haunted History and Folklore

If you want more of a spine-tingling scare this Hallowe’en, then the adults-only ghost tour of Blaenavon ironworks is for you. Do you have a sixth sense for all things paranormal? Want to hear tales of Blaenavon and the Welsh valleys?

Caerleon Roman Baths

A family-friendly spooky trail is taking place over the half-term week and Hallowe’en period. Children will get the chance to follow the trail around the 2,000-year-old building and get a treat for completing it. They will also be able to be ‘bitten by Dracula’ or ‘scratched by a werewolf’ as the castle custodians will be on hand to apply fake wound makeup.

Tredegar House

Tredegar House will be the home of spook for Hallowe’en celebrations in Newport this year.

Every day until October 31 pumpkin carving sessions will take place at the house. For just £4 you can pick your own pumpkin and carve a unique design to get some practice in before the big day.

Today, Saturday, October 26, and next weekend will see Tredegar House and grounds lit up by torchlight on the Torchlight Tours. After having some homemade rarebit and a drink, you will explore the grounds by torchlight, accompanied by one of the building’s historians.