If you are looking for a relaxing weekend inside a stylish hotel, look no further than the London Bridge Hotel, writes Tomos Povey.

LONDON is one of my favourite cities to visit. You are never short of things to do.

So when the opportunity arose to review the London Bridge Hotel, I leapt at it.

Within reasonable reach of the capital's impressive 95-storey skyscraper the Shard, the vicinity boasts many other attractions including the London Tombs.

OUTSIDE: The London Bridge Hotel

The four-star hotel offers room packages starting from £120 per night, presenting outstanding value.

After exchanging pleasantries with staff, we were quickly ushered to our spacious bedroom which boasted a flat-screen TV, super-fast broadband and - most importantly - breath-taking views of the capital.

On our first evening we decided to venture to Leicester Square and ended up dining in Bond Street.

Following our superb seafood meal, we called it a night and were able to relax in our cosy room.

Not even the outside street noises could infiltrate the tranquility offered by the hotel.

Refreshed from a good night sleep prepared us for another busy schedule: we visited my old university (where I completed an MA in journalism), did some sightseeing and ended up at the historic Speakers' Corner.

Back at our hotel, and while waiting to be shown to our table for dinner, I thought what is there not to like about this grand hotel.

Once at our table, a pleasant waiter, Victor Amaro, recommended a champagne-mixed cocktail.

HELPFUL: The waiter, Victor Amaro, opening a bottle of wine

He explained that it is the hotel's signature drink and extremely popular with guests.

FIRST-CLASS: A cocktail in the restaurant

For our starter we opted to share Quail scotch eggs and Bab Ganoush.

We tucked in with gusto and polished off the plate in due course.

DELICIOUS: Quail scotch eggs

I then chose beer-battered Cornish fish for £15, while my friend opted for oven roasted sea bream for £13.95.

And to accompany our main course we enjoyed an Italian bottle of Valpolicella Classico Bolla.

The service and hospitality were both tip-top.

Our waiter then treated us to a complimentary glass of Hennessy Cognac.

After we settled the bill - which came to roughly £70 - it was an 'early' night for us.

The ambiance, service and food offered by the hotel is second to none.

Should you decide to spend the night there, I can assure you you will not be disappointed.

For more information visit https://www.londonbridgehotel.com/

Alternatively, you can contact 020 7855 2200.