MEMBERS of Monmouthshire's branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) are invited to the organisation's AGM, to be held at The Three Salmons, Usk, on Tuesday, November 12 at 7.30pm.

The guest speaker for the evening will be NFU Cymru water quality and nutrient management project manager Lorna Davis.

She will discuss the NFU Cymru voluntary farmer-led approach to nutrient management and her findings so far.

The meeting will also be a chance to nominate national office holder positions for the coming year.

Kate Beavan, Monmouthshire NFU Cymru county chair, said: “I look forward to welcoming Lorna along to our annual meeting.

“Welsh Government is planning to introduce new water quality regulations early next year.

“Lorna will update us on the project she has been working on and get your thoughts on how it might benefit your business. The meeting is open to all NFU Cymru members”