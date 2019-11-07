PLANS for a new multi-million pound health and wellbeing centre, which will see the “historic heart” of a former hospital key to the formation of the NHS preserved, have been given the green light.

The new ‘super-surgery’ will pay tribute to the heritage of the former Tredegar General Hospital, which was run by the town’s Medical Aid Society, a key inspiration for Aneurin Bevan when he established the NHS in 1948.

Aneurin Bevan also served on the hospital’s management committee around 20 years prior to founding the NHS.

The plans approved by Blaenau Gwent council will result in part of the former hospital being demolished but a key part of it – the original 1904 twin gabled building – will be kept and incorporated into the new facility.

Some of the existing brick work will also be used in the building of the new health centre.

The centre – which will will cost upwards of £10 million – is planned to open in 2022, serving thousands of patients.

The efforts of the health board in incorporating the heritage of the building into the new facility were praised at a Blaenau Gwent council planning committee meeting on Thursday.

Cllr Tommy Smith said it was pleasing to see the health board and developers “looking to preserve the heritage of the town.”

“I suppose it is bitter sweet for some people because they want a new health centre but they do not want to lose the old building,” he added.

Objections to the plans were lodged by The Victorian Society and The Twentieth Century Society, which raised concerns over losing early extensions made to the hospital.

They said these extensions make a “substantial contribution to the historical importance of the hospital as they are indicative of its early success and expansion.”

Rhian Lees, representing the health board, said the “state-of-the-art” new health centre will help bring health and social care services closer to people’s homes.

Retaining the twin gabled building, which was the historic heart of the original hospital, will become a “living museum” to the heritage of the site and the NHS, she said.

The plans will also see the demolition of Tredegar Health Centre and an ‘underused’ part of Bedwellty Park incorporated into the development.

An outline application, along with an application for conservation area consent, were both approved by the planning committee.