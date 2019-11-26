THOUSANDS of pounds was raised for charity at a fundraising ball.

The event organised by the Usk Fundraising Committee was held at the Glen-yr-Afon House Hotel, and raised £6,758 for a number of organisations.

This year’s theme was Black and White, with the ballroom decorated accordingly and elegant glossy black candelabras on each table.

On arrival guests were treated to a glass of bubbly and music by the talented Mansel Davies.

Proceeds from this year’s ball are going to local charities The Ted Senior Foundation and Usk Primary School PTFA.

Raffle and auction lots were donated by local people and businesses, including a bespoke piece of jewellery by Deborah Edwards Jewellery, the 2016 Abergavenny National Eisteddfod Crown-Maker.

Chris Brain once again acted as auctioneer for the evening.

Lots included a tin of Jo Dawson World Renowned Famous Chocolate Brownies - which raised the amazing sum of £150.

Tickets to next seasons Ireland v Wales rugby game in Dublin and a beach-front holiday apartment in Tenby kindly donated by James and Leah Green.

Ball organisers Jo Dawson, Deb Baker, Giuliette Malnati, Johanna Jones, Jane Williams and Meirion and Sarah Howells said that they are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity and support that has been given for these worthy causes.