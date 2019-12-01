A NEW biking hostel could be opened at an industrial estate in Wattsville, Caerphilly.

An application has been lodged to Caerphilly County Borough Council to convert the former mine office on North Blackvein Industrial Estate into a biking hostel.

The proposals include plans for six dormitories with en-suites, which could accommodate between two and four people each.

There would also be a kitchen, reception, bike workshop and possibly a lecture room. Onsite parking would also be available for customers.

The proposals state the hostel would employ two full-time and four part-time staff.

The site, which was last used as a wedding dress shop in 2018, sits near the head of the canal, where the Monmouthshire and Brecon Adventure Triangle Scheme aims to develop outdoor recreation and leisure activities in Torfaen and Caerphilly.

A design and access statement for the plans says: “It should also be noted that the local members have shown their support for the idea, recognising that it will increase visitor numbers, spending, employment, tourism and add variety to the opportunities offered by the traditional industries to support the community.”

The applicants, Kate and John Black say in their business plan: “We are planning on taking a rundown disused building we have purchased, known as Atlas House, and turning it into a six bedroom hostel with en-suite facilities, targeting walkers and mountain bikers, providing safe bike storage and a bike workshop.

“The reason for targeting these groups being the popularity of Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Sirhowy Valley Walk and the new Adventure Triangle Project involving Canal and Rivers Trust, Caerphilly and Torfaen Councils.

“We hope, in the future, to be able to offer breakfast and packed lunches to guests if required and with appropriate permission to develop the land at the rear for a picnic seating area.”

The application will be considered by the council in the coming months.