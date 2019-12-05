IN THE run-up to next week's General Election, The Blinders are on a tour of the UK calling on voters to back the Labour Party - and will perform in Newport this evening.
The For The Many Tour will see the politically-minded rock trio making a stand for what they believe in at a series of gigs nationwide.
All proceeds from each show will be donated to the local Labour Party fund.
They will perform in Newport at Le Public Space on Thursday, December 5.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8.80 available here.
Originally from the coalfields of South Yorkshire, the Doncaster-born trio have taken the UK live circuit by storm since their formation in 2017. With a blend of proto-punk politics and psychedelia-laden lyricism, the band are a force to be reckoned with.
Influences ranging from Leonard Cohen to George Orwell allow the band to summon up a spectrum of sounds that will enthral and entertain any worthy parishioner.
Consisting of vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood, bassist Charlie McGough and drummer Matthew Neale the three-piece formed in late 2014 before relocating to Manchester.