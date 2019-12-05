A NEW manufacturing plan for Wales’ automotive industry is being developed by the Welsh Government, and is due to be published in April 2020.

The plan, which aims to energise manufacturing through a close partnership between industry, academia and government, is due to be revealed at the Automotive Summit at Hensol Castle in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, later today.

The summit, called The Road Ahead for Manufacturing in Mobility, brings together key players to discuss how best to protect and grow manufacturing.

Economy minister Ken Skates, who will speak at the summit, has called on the Welsh Government to “adapt and change to meet future needs and opportunities”.

He added: “The automotive sector faces change on multiple fronts. Mobility is set to become cheaper, more convenient, safer and cleaner, and Wales needs to respond to these developments.

“With change comes opportunity and we are working hard to position Wales as a location for the new technologies the sector will demand. Autonomous and connected vehicles will require new designs, new technologies, new supply chains and new thinking.

“Our new plan will be key to the future of the manufacturing industry and the Welsh economy, and I am keen to hear views from across the board about how we shape it.”