With less than two hours to go until polls close in today’s General Election, reporters NICHOLAS THOMAS and THOMAS MOODY were out and about gauging the mood in Gwent.

OUTSIDE the Pill Millennium Centre, voters in the Newport West constituency were defying the pouring rain to come and cast their vote this morning.

A few of them spoke with the Argus after voting to share their thoughts on the election and the parties' campaigns.

Brexit was an issue mentioned by all voters – uncertainty over how and when the UK leaves the European Union dominating all other areas of politics.

MORE NEWS:

"As far as I'm concerned, Brexit is in the way," one man said. "At the moment it's too serious to play party politics."

He said he'd had no trouble deciding how to vote, but added that the selection of available parties had been poor.

"The leaders don't seem to agree with their own members, even," he said.

Several other voters said they had felt more undecided when voting this time around, compared with previous General Elections.

"It's different this time because of Brexit,” one voter said. "I don't think [the parties] know what they want themselves.

"I've always voted since 18, and normally it's one party and that's it.

"But this time it's been strange."

She said she didn't know how the election would play out, but hoped the future would give cause for optimism.

Another voter agreed this election had been full of uncertainty.

"I didn't really know who to vote for, to be honest, but I know people died for us to vote," she said.

"I'm just going along with what I'm thinking, and I pray I've made the right choice.

"We just want things to be right. Put the wrongs right, and we'll all be happy."

Meanwhile, in Pontypool and Cwmbran, voters discussed topics which they personally believed to be important, as well as policies which were important for the whole constituency.

A polling station in Pontypool

21-year-old Heather Binner-Vaughan, from Pontypool, said she would be voting later today.

“I’m counting Brexit as irrelevant in how I vote, as I think we are going to leave anyway,” she said.

“The NHS is the most important issue for me, especially here.

"We are all working class people. I’ve had a couple of operations, and there is no way I would have been able to have them if we had to pay for it.”

Hazel May, 73, from Pontymoile, said her polling station was busy when she went to cast her vote.

“I voted earlier today. It was quite busy, it seemed like a lot of people were going out to have their say,” she said.

“I think all of the issues are important for people here. The town is going to the wall with shops and banks closing.

“For people like me - I’m a pensioner who doesn’t drive - it’s getting more and more difficult.”

Jonathan Davies, 45, from Pontypool voted this morning.

Jonathan Davies

He said: “The economy is definitely the most important issue for me, and obviously Brexit is another.

“Education, crime, the NHS and infrastructure are all important issues too.

“In Torfaen, looking at the high street I think the main issues are around the economy and infrastructure.

“This election in particular is important with the Brexit vote - if you want it done or want it scrapped, it’s vitally important to get out and vote.

“It’s all about democracy. People died for the vote. I personally think everyone should do all they can to vote.”

MORE NEWS:

Ian Poole, 61, and Pat Hale, 63, both from Abersychan, have cast their postal vote.

“I think health and unemployment are the key issues,” said Mr Poole. “I said that I wasn’t going to vote in this election, but I changed my mind because of the NHS.”

Ms Hale said it was important to combat the number of shops closing in the high street.

Pontypool resident Peter Rawcliffe, 56, said he was frustrated with politicians lying, and that tackling poverty would need to be a key priority for the new government.

“It’s disgusting that we are one of the richest countries in the world yet we have this level of homelessness," he said.

“I don’t know how people can be apathetic about this election. It could be one of the most important elections in our history.”

Brexit was the most important issue in this election, according to 64-year-old Pontypool resident Mike Stephens.

He said. “Locally it’s important to look at the NHS, but nothing can be done until Brexit is sorted.”