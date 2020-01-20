A WOMAN who would not leave the house in fear of being judged over her weight, has transformed her life after losing eight-and-a-half stones.

Two years ago, Samantha Wilson, of Trevethin, Pontypool. weighed 21st 2.5lbs and was on anti-depressants, was terrified about what other people would think about her weight.

She refused to be in any pictures with her children, and was also taking painkillers to deal with her weight-related back pain.

In May 2018, she joined Slimming World’s Penygarn group and, using their food optimising plan, lost more than six stones in her first year. Her partner, Grant, has supported her along the way, also losing two-and-a-half stones.

Miss Wilson, 39, continued to lose weight and now weighs 12st 7.5lbs, and says that because of her weight loss, she no longer needs to take anti-depressants.

“After gaining all my weight I felt at my lowest and would hide from the camera," she said.

“I had no photos with my children growing up, as I didn’t like how I looked.

Samantha Wilson, from Trevethin, weighed 21st 2.5lbs in 2018. Picture: Slimming World

“Now, I’m trying to rectify that and we take lots of photos.

“I feel like a new woman.”

Miss Wilson said she wouldn't have been able to lose the weight without the support of her Slimming World group.

Samantha Wilson, from Trevethin, lost eight-and-a-half stones in just over 18 months. Picture: Slimming World

“Knowing that I am never judged, and walking into a room full of support, has helped me on my journey,” she said.

Now she is able to leave the house, Miss Wilson said she is able to live her life again. She has got a job and no longer misses out on activities with her children.

Miss Wilson attends the Penygarn group each Wednesday morning, run by Lesley Morgan.