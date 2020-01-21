DETECTIVES have released two images in relation to a rape case from the 1970s which they think could involve members of a sports team from South Wales.

The e-fit images are of two witnesses who may hold vital information about the reported rape of a teenage girl by a group of men, believed to be sportsmen, in Plymouth more than 40 years ago.

The appeal has since been shared by Gwent Police.

Devon & Cornwall Police are investigating the alleged crimes against the 17-year-old, who was subjected to multiple rapes by a number of men.

It is believed they were visiting Plymouth from South Wales and were from a touring sports team.

The offences took place on a Saturday in late January or early February in 1978, at the now closed Strathmore Hotel in Elliot Street in Plymouth.

The victim and her friend had been out socialising in the Safari Club (now known as the Notte Inn) in Plymouth when they met a man, believed to be in his 20s.

He said he was a maths teacher and was part of a sports team on tour from South Wales.

The girl left her friend and went with the teacher to his room at the Strathmore Hotel. Around an hour later a large group of men, believed to have been known to the teacher, barged into the room and the victim was subjected to multiple rapes.

The men who committed the offence were all described as white, clean shaven and believed to be in their 20s.

Afterwards, during the early evening, the teacher and another man visited the Duke of Cornwall Hotel with the traumatised girl and her friend.

Police are trying to trace these two men as vital witnesses, and the victim has helped to create the e-fit images of them.

“I believe these men are the key to identifying the individuals who carried out this horrendous attack, as it is clear that the group of men are known to each other," said senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Jo Hall.

“We must remember that these images are based on the men in 1978, more than 40 years ago, so they would have changed considerably in that time and are likely to be in their 60s now.

"I would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men, and I would remind the public that I am seeking these men as witnesses to a horrific crime upon a young female.”

As part of the investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police are also appealing for help from anyone who was working or staying at the hotel at the time of the offences:

• Did you work at the Strathmore Hotel in Plymouth in January/February 1978?

• Did you stay at the Strathmore Hotel in January or February 1978?

• Did you regularly visit the Strathmore Hotel at that time?

Detective Supt Hall added: “These offences have had a significant impact upon the life of this woman and they remain with her to this day.

“Although this happened more than 40 years ago there is every likelihood that allegiances have changed in that time and now is the time to do the right thing.

"If you recognise either of these men or have any information about these offences or who could have committed them please contact us.

"I need the help of the public to trace the men responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling the incident room on 0800 096 1233 if calling from the UK - or internationally on 0207 158 0197 - quoting crime reference number CR/023620/15.

You can also report online via a dedicated appeal page mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC19M19-PO1

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or crowd.in/l1oxMN