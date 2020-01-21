GREENMEADOW Community Farm in Cwmbran reopens in less than two weeks’ time - and there is a new arrival for visitors to see.

Hilda - a pedigree Anglo Nubian Nanny goat kid - was born last Sunday, January 19, with farm team members Holly Bastow and Ryan Clements helping mum Mabel to bring her baby into the world.

Mabel joined the other goats at the farm in 2017 as a kid goat herself, and has grown into a friendly and loving adult who has proved to be a great addition.

Both Mabel and Hilda are doing well and will be ready for visitors to see on reopening day, Saturday February 1.

Also making his first public appearance will be bull calf Moose, who was born on January 2.

For more information about what is taking place at Greenmeadow Community Farm, visit the Facebook page @greenmeadowfarm