A LORRY driver failed to sop after some of its load was shed and collided with an oncoming vehicle in Caerphilly, sending the other motorist to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.

The crash happened on the A469, Caerphilly Mountain Road, near the Travellers Rest Pub, between 11am and 11.20am on Thursday, January 16.

The person sent to hospital sustained minor injuries and has since been released.

The motorist who failed to stop was driving a flatbed lorry/van and was travelling from the Caerphilly direction towards Cardiff, police said.

The other driver was in a Chevrolet Matiz.

If you witnessed this collision or have dash cam footage, please call Gwent Police quoting occurrence 2000018340 or log 123 16/01/20.