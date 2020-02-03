UPDATE 11.43am: Two people were self-extricated from their vehicles and are not thought to be seriously injured.

Fire crews have now dealt with the collision and traffic is flowing as normal.

Traffic remains heavy in the area of Park Road (A4046) in Ebbw Vale.

Anyone travelling north into the town should use the new road through the former steelworks site if possible.

FIRE crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic crash on Park Road in Ebbw Vale.

The incident happened at around 10.15am this morning and crews from Ebbw Vale and Blaenavon are in attendance.

The crash is causing a build up of traffic in the area and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

More to follow.