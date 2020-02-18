STORM Dennis’ torrential rain and powerful winds battered a region already suffering from the affects of Storm Ciara a week before.

Houses, roads, streets, pubs and clubhouses across south east Wales were left severely flooded.

And as Storm Dennis cleared, communities were left reeling from its affects.

But in the wake of so much devastation, communities rallied around those impacted and emergency services continued to work around the clock to clear roads and help those in need.

This is everything that happened in the wake of Storm Dennis

Farmer to the rescue

(A local farmer came to the rescue.)

A family trapped for nine hours after five feet of floodwater poured into their home were saved by a local farmer.

Amy Price, alongside her parents and two dogs, were left stranded in their Llanover home after the Rive Usk burst its banks.

But local farmer John Young came to the rescue and drove them to safety, with the family huddled in the bucket of his tractor.

"I'm really thankful people came to help us," Ms Price said. "I was so scared."

Family home on new housing estate inches from disaster

(Before and after pictures of the house in the new Carnegie Court estate, Bassaleg.)

Shocking pictures from a new housing estate in Newport show just how close a family came to disaster when the surging River Ebbw caused the entire river bank to crumble away.

Leigh and Simone Adams live on Troed-y-Gaer Road in the new Carnegie Court estate in Bassaleg.

They were alerted to potential danger by a neighbour knocking on their front door at 6am this morning.

"They told us to come outside, and we saw the bank slowly collapsing," said Mr Adams.

"We were aware of the river breaking down the bank on the opposite side before, but not our side.

"I had even commented on a social media post saying: ‘it won’t happen over here’."

Dragons offer base for youngsters

The Dragons offered slots at their training base to clubs affected by Storm Dennis after a number of clubhouses and pitches were left devastated.

“Everyone at Dragons Rugby has been saddened by the impact of Storm Dennis right across Gwent, with a number of our regional clubs and local communities badly hit," read a club statement.

"Due to the devastating effects the storm has had on many clubs, Dragons are now offering the use of our training base at Ystrad Mynach to mini, junior and youth clubs in our region that have lost facilities.”

Fundraiser for community centre

A fundraising page for a youth club and community centre flooded by Storm Dennis was set up.

Crosskeys Youth Club and Community Centre, in Pandy Park, Crosskeys, was left submerged in water.

Gem Walker, who set up the fundraising page said: "They aren’t just a simple youth club, they are a multi-functioning organisation.

"They have really done a lot for myself and my family and that's why I really want to help them replace the damaged items so they can continue with their amazing work.”

Drivers ignoring road signs

Drivers who were ignoring road closure signs not only put themselves but the emergency service staff “at risk”, said Gwent Police.

On Saturday, motorists were picking up and moving these signs and attempting to drive through flooded roads.

This resulted in a number of "vehicles getting stuck in flood waters", the police said.

Rugby clubs devastated

(Risca RFC's stadium was left submerged in water.)

Work to clean up a number of Gwent rugby clubs left devastated by the storm began.

Cross Keys RFC, Risca RFC, Blackwood RFC, Newport HSOB RFC, and Bedwas RFC all saw heavy flooding that ravaged their grounds and clubhouses.

Fundraiser pages have been set up for a host of clubs and the community have pitched in to do what they can.

Cross Keys RFC’s Colin Vernall said: "We couldn't do this without the community. There's been around 40 people in cleaning for hours.

"We're all extremely grateful for everyone's help and support and we can't thank everyone who has turned up or donated to the cause enough."

Praise for emergency services

Members of the emergency services and council workers were praised for their efforts to keep people safe during Storm Dennis.

Crews were kept exceptionally busy as they worked around the clock to respond to emergencies – flooding, evacuations, fallen trees, blocked roads, and landslides – as the storm battered the Gwent region with high winds and torrential rainfall.

Newport councillor Roger Jeavons said: “I would like to thank all those who were out in such horrendous conditions to help residents and make sure our roads were safe – our staff and those in the emergency services – especially as it was the second weekend in a row that they had to deal with the impact of the storms.”

And Welsh Ambulance Service chief executive Jason Killens said: “I would like to say a special thank you to all our colleagues that have been on duty, and particularly those working outside in the elements, responding to incidents and working hard to keep our communities safe.”

Fire service ‘humbled’

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) received more than 1,300 calls and had around 300 firefighters on active duty at any one time as Storm Dennis raged throughout the region.

Whole swathes of land throughout south Wales were – and still remain – underwater.

And firefighters worked around the clock to ensure those in need were rescued.

Firefighters were called out to a number of “significant life rescues where lives were directly at risk”, a spokesman said.

“We are humbled and overwhelmed by the acts of kindness and support displayed by our communities to both our firefighters and the wider community as a whole,” the spokesman added.

Llanfoist Bridge closed

(Llanfoist Bridge. Picture: Vince Cox)

After being batted by Storm Dennis, Llanfoist Bridge was closed to all traffic.

The structure of the bridge will be checked to ensure it is still safe to travel over.

The River Usk reached a level of nearly five metres at the bridge on Sunday evening, and caused heavy flooding on nearby land.

Burst water pipe

A burst water pipe left some residents in Risca without clean water.

A small number of properties were affected and Welsh Water said they hoped to have fixed the problem by yesterday afternoon.

And it’s still not over

If you thought it was all over, it isn’t. The Met Office has issued another weather warning for rain this week.

The yellow-level weather warning comes into effect on Wednesday at 6pm and lasts until 3pm on Thursday.

