UPDATE 8am: The A40 is now closed all the way down to Monmouth from Ross-on-Wye.

AS THE havoc wrought by Storm Dennis enters its fourth day, many roads across Monmouthshire remain impassable due to the flooding.

Monmouthshire is currently the worst off in terms of road closures.

Here is an overview of all the roads which are currently closed:

Monmouthshire:

B4347 both ways from Castle Aspect to The Bridge Inn

A466 Wye Bridge both ways from A40 (Monmouth Traffic Lights) to A4136

A40 both ways from A49 (Wilton roundabout) to A466 Dixton Road (Dixton Roundabout)

The Road from Whitecastle to Llantilio Crossenny

Old Abergavenny Road in Wernycourt (near Cripple Creek Inn)

A4143 Abergavenny Bridge both ways between Waitrose and Merthyr Road

Glangrwyney Road both ways from The Bell Country Pub to Cae Meldon

A4077 New Road both ways between Glangrwyney Road and B4558

Very slow traffic due to landslip and temporary traffic lights on A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road both ways between Blackrock and Clydach

A466 between Wyesham and Llandogo. Through Redbrook

The Whitebrook Road to Bigsweir due to flooding and a landslide

Additionally, the A40 is closed from Ross-on-Wye to Whitchurch. Also, due to damage on A469 both ways from A4049 to B4257, temporary traffic lights will be put in place to repair the cracks that have appeared in the road.