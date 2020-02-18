MARRED by extensive flooding following the chaos of Storm Dennis, Monmouth was left reeling with houses and roads submerged in water.

Two severe 'danger to life' warnings had been issued by Natural Resources Wales overnight.

And as the River Wye bulged - reaching its highest ever level - evacuations were made, houses were flooded, helicopters called in and the water supply brinkered on the edge.

These are the pictures and videos from a day of devastation in Monmouth and across south Wales.

(Mountain rescue teams were called in to rescue an elderly man after he had been trapped in his Monmouth home. Picture: PA)

(A man paddled his way through the floods.)

(Damage to the water works meant residents had to conserve the use of clean drinking water.)

(The River Wye reached its highest ever recorded water level.)

(Canoers took advantage...)

(Damage to railway tracks suspended some Transport for Wales services.)

(A man was airlifted from a submerged caravan in Crickhowell this at the weekend by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter.)

(The Wye Bridge was shut to everyone but emergency workers.)

(South Wales Fire and Rescue rescue someone from their home. Picture: SWFR)

(And a budding journalist tested her reporting skills.)

(A multi-agency command room is set up between South Wales Fire and Rescue s=Service and the Welsh Ambulance. Picture: SWFR)