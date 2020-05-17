MORE than 500 new foster carers are needed in Gwent.

As part of Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 11 until May 24, the five Gwent councils have joined together for one campaign.

Fostering Network, the UK’s leading fostering charity, has given Gwent a target of recruiting 550 new foster carers by the end of the year.

There are currently 792 children fostered in “general foster placements,” which is six fewer than this time last year.

General foster placements exclude children fostered with family and friends.

However, the Gwent authorities say, “there is an ageing foster carer population in Wales and a need to use independent fostering agency placements.”

The Gwent councils are working together over foster care fortnight, a national campaign set up by the Fostering Network, to create a digital campaign to highlight the work that foster carers do.

What do current foster carers say?

Alison Sussex is a foster carer from Trefil, near Tredegar and she currently fosters two children with her husband Mel.

She said: “The aim is to help a young person who has probably been through trauma to achieve their full potential.

“That’s not as easy as it sounds as you have to convince them that they can do it, even if it’s just baby steps.”

Alison Sussex And Her Husband Mel

While nothing is easy during the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs Sussex said she expected things to be more difficult than they have been.

“The children are coping surprisingly well, and they normally bicker a lot but lately they seem to be chilled,” she said.

With lots of green space on the doorstep, Mrs Sussex has been able to take her two foster children out on lots of walks.

“They are enjoying it," she said. “We have had tremendous support from social services and on one occasion they brought presents round for us.

“We have been well supported.”

Clare Ward, from Newport, has been a foster carer to 18 children in the space of nine years.

She said that the process to becoming a foster carer was long but rewarding.

“You have a really rigorous assessment and following this you go to a panel to become approved.

“I got my first foster placement on the day I was approved, and I have gone on to foster eight more children since then.”

Ms Ward said she treats her foster kids as a member of her own family but is also respectful about the fact that they have got their own families.

How has coronavirus impacted fostering?

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted on everyone's ability to see their friends and family, and foster children are no exception.

However, foster carers are using social media platforms to maintain these relationships.

A spokesman for the Gwent councils said: “The whole fostering community across Gwent has adapted very quickly to working in different ways because of the coronavirus lockdown for the benefit of our children and young people, including the use of virtual technology for communication.

“Fostering services are being creative with ways in which to provide additional support, for example regular interactive newsletters, ensuring that children have access to the devices that they need to complete schoolwork, providing gifts for children and their foster carers, frequent contact with foster carers for support virtually or via telephone, continuing to offer out of hours’ support and communicating key information to our foster carers on a regular basis.”

What do the Gwent councils say?

Cllr Paul Cockeram, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for social services, said the council needs “more people who can open up their homes and their hearts to care for our children.”

"We hold our foster carers in the highest regard, the work they do with children and young people is so important and we cannot thank them enough," he said.

“As we would have expected, they have all continued providing a loving and secure home for the children and young people during these challenging times.

“Almost anyone, of any age, can foster and our team will make sure they have all the training and support that is required.”

Blaenau Gwent’s cabinet member for social services Cllr John Mason said: “Our foster carers have performed exceptionally during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not an easy job but they have once again risen to the challenge and continued to provide vital support to some of the county’s most vulnerable children.

“We are so proud of each and every one of them and the Fostering Team who have diversified in order to continue to provide their service.”

Caerphilly’s cabinet member responsible for fostering Cllr Carl Cuss said that foster carers “have performed exceptionally during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This is not an easy job but they have once again risen to the challenge and continued to provide vital support to some of the county’s most vulnerable children.”

Cllr Penny Jones is Monmouthshire’s cabinet member responsible for fostering.

She said: “You can make a massive difference to a child or young person’s life.

“You could keep a local child settled in their own school or help a young person with a difficult past.

“Fostering will give you a new perspective on life, you can develop new skills and qualifications and make a real difference locally.”

Torfaen’s cabinet member for children, families and communities, Cllr Fiona Cross, said: “This is a stressful time for everyone but it is especially difficult for families that were already struggling before the outbreak.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our children. Now more than ever we need people to come forward and become foster carers.’