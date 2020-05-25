OPPOSITION MPs have condemned Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings’ “unapologetic” attempts to explain why he drove hundreds of miles to stay with family in Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to the media in Downing Street today (Monday), Mr Cummings admitted making the journey but said he had acted “reasonably and legally” at all times.

The prime minister’s chief aide said he had not offered his resignation despite widespread criticism that he had gone against the spirit of the government rules on staying at home and practising social distancing.

Following Mr Cummings’ press conference, Labour’s MP for Newport West, Ruth Jones, said the PM’s aide was “unrepentant and unapologetic” and had not “realised the fierce anger across the country” and in the city.

She told the Argus she had been “inundated” with messages from constituents angered by the aide’s actions.

“His explanation was completely unsatisfactory and his attitude was shocking,” Ms Jones said, pointing out the sacrifices people had made to adhere to government lockdown rules.

“People have been struggling to obey the rules, single parents have been ill and had to cope,” she said. “Families have been separated even to the point of not being able to attend funerals.

“Cummings makes the rules and manipulates them to suit his own situation.”

Ms Jones added: “If [Mr Cummings] had any integrity he would have resigned by now, but he has made it plain that he will not resign,” she said. “The prime minister should do the right thing now and sack him.”

READ MORE: Timeline: How the Dominic Cummings controversy unfolded

Caerphilly MP Wayne David (Labour) also said the prime minister should relieve Mr Cummings of his position, should the aide not hand in his resignation.

“When millions of people have been following government instructions and staying at home, [Mr] Cummings clearly believed that he was able to ‘interpret’ the directions in his own way,” Mr David said. “In other words, he believes there’s one rule for the powerful elite and another rule for everyone else.”

Dominic Cummings makes a public statement in Downing Street, May 25, 2020. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Speaking to the Argus ahead of Mr Cummings’ televised press conference, Gwent’s only Conservative MP, David Davies (Monmouth) supported the prime minister’s aide but suggested the lockdown rules were open to interpretation.

“[Mr Cummings] had a reason for going,” he said. “He thought he and his wife were going to go down with [Covid-19] and they needed someone to support them.

“The guidelines say you should stay home when possible, but an exception to that is to provide care or support to someone in need. I agree you could argue this either way.”

But Islwyn MP Chris Evans (Labour) said other allegations against Mr Cummings could not be interpreted favourably.

“I think the visit to Barnard Castle is a clear break of the rules,” Mr Evans said. “A lot of people have been through terrible things throughout this lockdown. Even though [Mr Cummings] has admitted breaking the rules, he has not shown any contrition or made any apology. I still believe he should resign.”

Among the readers to contact the Argus with their views on the matter was William Wright Nash, from Newport, who said: “His actions have completely undermined the message from the government to stay home.

“One rule for them, another rule for us. That message means nothing now, if the ones advising us to stay home are not doing it themselves.”

Viliam Tatar, from Newport, said: “Mr Cummings needs to go. It is a national embarrassment for this government having their own rules broken.

“The PM should have sacked him straight away.”