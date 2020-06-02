THESE are the streets in Torfaen with the most crime reported so far this year.
Figures from Data.Police.UK reveal that Ton Road in Cwmbran is a hotspot for crime.
Of the 30 crimes reported on Ton Road, 11 came under the classification for violence and sexual offences.
The data also reveals that the most reported crime in Torfaen as a whole was anti-social behaviour, with 1,271 such incidents.
Here are the top ten streets and roads with the most crime reported so far this year (January to April, 2020)
1. On or near Ton Road
Number of crimes reported: 30
Violence and sexual offences: 11
Anti-social behaviour: 10
Public order: 5
Drugs: 2
Burglary: 1
Possession of weapons: 1
2. On or near Turnpike Road
Number of crimes reported: 27
Violence and sexual offences: 10
Public order: 9
Anti-social behaviour: 5
Other crime: 2
Drugs: 1
3. On or near Gwent Square
Number of crimes reported: 24
Anti-social behaviour: 9
Violence and sexual offences: 7
Public order: 4
Other theft: 2
Criminal damage and arson: 2
4. On or near Thornhill Road
Number of crimes reported: 21
Anti-social behaviour: 12
Public order: 4
Criminal damage and arson: 1
Drugs: 1
Other theft: 1
Robbery: 1
Violence and sexual offences: 1
5. On or near Greenmeadow Way
Number of crimes reported: 21
Anti-social behaviour: 7
Violence and sexual offences: 7
Public order: 2
Other theft: 2
Bicycle theft: 1
Robbery: 1
Vehicle crime: 1
6. On or near Redbrook Way
Number of crimes reported: 20
Anti-social behaviour: 17
Other theft: 1
Public order: 1
Violence and sexual offences: 1
7. On or near Wentloog Close
Number of crimes reported: 20
Shoplifting: 12
Violence and sexual offences: 3
Vehicle crime: 2
Anti-social behaviour: 2
Public Order: 1
8. On or near Commercial Street
Number of crimes reported: 20
Anti-social behaviour: 9
Violence and sexual offences: 6
Burglary: 1
Drugs: 1
Other theft: 1
Public order: 1
Shoplifting: 1
9. On or near Pentwyn Road
Number of crimes reported: 18
Anti-social behaviour: 6
Public order: 4
Violence and sexual offences: 4
Other crime 3
Vehicle crime: 1
10. On or near Upper Bridge Street
Number of crimes reported: 17
Anti-social behaviour: 11
Violence and sexual offences: 4
Other crime: 1
Vehicle crime: 1