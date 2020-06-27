THREE schools in Blaenau Gwent will not re-open as planned on Monday after “a localised contamination” was found in water supplies.

Brynmawr Foundation School, Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School in Brynmawr and Ystruth Primary School in Blaina will not re-open to learners on Monday, as they had planned in line with Welsh Government guidance.

Blaenau Gwent council said routine health and safety checks indicated “a localised contamination within the water supply” which means it cannot be used until chlorination and re-testing has been carried out and it is deemed satisfactory.

A spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, these schools are not able to open to learners as planned on Monday, June 29 and will remain closed for the next two weeks.”

Two other schools, Tredegar Comprehensive and Willowtown Primary School, will also not re-open on Monday due to identified water supply issues, but it is hoped they could open some time next week.

Cllr Joanne Collins, the council’s executive member for education, said: “This is disappointing for the pupils who planned to return next week and their families, but the safety and well-being of all our pupils and school staff is always the top priority.

“Our health and safety and environmental health teams are working closely with all the schools affected to resolve the issues as quickly as possible however this is also reliant on some external factors, such as laboratory testing.

“We have been in touch with parents via the schools and will continue to communicate with them when we have further updates.”

Tredegar Comprehensive School wrote on Twitter that it received a letter from the council at 2pm on Friday informing them of the issue.

It said it was “deeply disappointed” by the news.