FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has refused to commit to giving £59 million to Wales’s struggling arts sector as a support package.

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government would decide how any additional money is spent only after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives his summer economic update later this week.

The sum was triggered by the UK Government’s announcement of a £1.57 billion support package for the UK arts sector, including museums, galleries, theatres and music venues.

But on Monday, Mr Drakeford said he would wait to assess whether other areas of Wales’s funding were to be affected following Mr Sunak’s speech to Parliament on Wednesday.

“I want to wait until we see the whole package, then Cabinet will sit down, knowing how much money we have at our disposal, and attend to the many demands there are for help here in Wales, including help that is needed by the arts sector,” he told the Welsh Government’s daily press briefing.

He added: “When the UK Government announces a headline figure, what they very often don’t tell us is what is new money, and what is money that they are simply recycling from existing budgets.

“There was an announcement about a week ago of money for tutoring in the education service. It turned out when we looked at it that most of that money wasn’t new at all, it was just money they were reimbursing from their own budgets.

“It’s why I’m reluctant today to commit to saying anything on the £59 million, because so easily on Wednesday we could learn that we are losing money from other changes made at Whitehall and there won’t be £59 million after all.”

On Friday before the announcement was made, Mr Drakeford had accused the UK Government of “trailing but not delivering” a package of support for the sector.

Venues are still not allowed to reopen, with the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff having cancelled all shows until January 2021 – putting 250 jobs at risk.

On Monday, the venue’s managing director Mat Milsom said the funding announcement was “extremely good news” for the sector.

He said: “We’re very keen to hear further details of how and when this funding will be shared. In our case, we hope it will allow us to create more of our own work to showcase Welsh talent, to continue providing opportunities for young people and to invest more in the talented freelance arts community in Wales.

“This funding must be used to build a radical, new, more inclusive arts sector, and Wales Millennium Centre takes its own share of that responsibility very seriously. Once the full details become clear, this will be at the forefront of our strategic planning.”

The Welsh Conservative Party said the Welsh Government had “no excuses” not to “quickly” use the £59 million sum to protect the country’s cultural venues.

Its leader in the Senedd, Paul Davies, tweeted following Mr Drakeford’s press conference: “No ifs or buts. The Welsh Government needs to urgently see to the £59 million reaching out cultural venues.”

Meanwhile, an open letter from Plaid Cymru calling for the £59 million to be spent on the arts sector “in full” has been backed by Charlotte Church and Catrin Finch, the former official harpist to the Prince of Wales.