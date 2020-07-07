IT seems not a day goes by when trains are not delayed for a variety of reasons across Gwent.
And now new statistics – taken from Freedom of Information data submitted to Network Rail – reveal just how often you will be left standing on the platform, glancing with irritation left or right, waiting for your train to arrive.
A 'Departure Bored' tool, created by RotaCloud, shows how likely it is that you will face delays the next time you need to catch the train.
The data is taken from January 2019-2020 and includes most stations across Gwent – but some are missing.
How likely it is your train will be late departing from these stations:
- Blaenau Gwent
Ebbw Vale Parkway – 75 per cent chance
Ebbw Vale Town – 23.1 per cent chance
- Caerphilly
Bargoed - 22.1 per cent chance
Caerphilly – 39.8 per cent chance
Crosskeys – 61.1 per cent chance
Newbridge – 81.3 per cent chance
Rhymney – 17.4 per cent chance
Risca & Pontyminster – 33.3 per cent chance
Tir-Phil – 24.5 per cent chance
Ystrad Mynach – 32 per cent chance
- Monmouthshire
Chepstow – 45.7 per cent chance
Severn Tunnel Jn – 38.9 per cent chance
- Newport
Newport railway station – 38.6 per cent chance
Pye Corner – 6.8 per cent chance
Rogerstone – 40 per cent chance
- Torfaen
Cwmbran – 43.7 per cent chance
Pontypool and New Inn – 71.4 per cent chance
Top 10 most punctual
1. Cardiff Bay
2. Falmer
3. Chingford
4. London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5
5. Kirkdale
6. Highbury and Islington Ell
7. Ayr
8. Kirkby
9. Upminster
10. Benfleet
Top 10 least punctual
1. Lancaster
2. Wakefield Westgate
3. Durham
4. Manchester Oxford Road
5. Meadowhall
6. Smethwick Galton
7. Inverkeithing
8. Stalybridge
9. Huddersfield
10. Birmingham New Street