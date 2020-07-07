IT seems not a day goes by when trains are not delayed for a variety of reasons across Gwent.

And now new statistics – taken from Freedom of Information data submitted to Network Rail – reveal just how often you will be left standing on the platform, glancing with irritation left or right, waiting for your train to arrive.

A 'Departure Bored' tool, created by RotaCloud, shows how likely it is that you will face delays the next time you need to catch the train.

The data is taken from January 2019-2020 and includes most stations across Gwent – but some are missing.

How likely it is your train will be late departing from these stations:

- Blaenau Gwent

Ebbw Vale Parkway – 75 per cent chance

Ebbw Vale Town – 23.1 per cent chance

- Caerphilly

Bargoed - 22.1 per cent chance

Caerphilly – 39.8 per cent chance

Crosskeys – 61.1 per cent chance

Newbridge – 81.3 per cent chance

Rhymney – 17.4 per cent chance

Risca & Pontyminster – 33.3 per cent chance

Tir-Phil – 24.5 per cent chance

Ystrad Mynach – 32 per cent chance

- Monmouthshire

Chepstow – 45.7 per cent chance

Severn Tunnel Jn – 38.9 per cent chance

- Newport

Newport railway station – 38.6 per cent chance

Pye Corner – 6.8 per cent chance

Rogerstone – 40 per cent chance

- Torfaen

Cwmbran – 43.7 per cent chance

Pontypool and New Inn – 71.4 per cent chance

Top 10 most punctual

1. Cardiff Bay

2. Falmer

3. Chingford

4. London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5

5. Kirkdale

6. Highbury and Islington Ell

7. Ayr

8. Kirkby

9. Upminster

10. Benfleet

Top 10 least punctual

1. Lancaster

2. Wakefield Westgate

3. Durham

4. Manchester Oxford Road

5. Meadowhall

6. Smethwick Galton

7. Inverkeithing

8. Stalybridge

9. Huddersfield

10. Birmingham New Street