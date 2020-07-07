CAERPHILLY council has said it is looking at alternatives to a controversial weedkiller which has been linked to causing cancer in a court ruling.

The glyphosate based weedkiller, Roundup – which has been linked to cases of non-hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers – is used to rid the county’s roads and pavements of weeds.

But the leader of the council’s Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Colin Mann, has called for “an urgent review” of its use.

Cllr Mann wrote to the authority in the wake of reports the chemical firm, Bayer, had agreed to pay up to £8.8 billion to settle cancer claims linked to its Roundup weed killer.

“While Bayer denied any wrong-doing, the fact they agreed to pay out such a vast amount would strongly suggest there may be an issue with glyphosate,” Cllr Mann said.

“Some countries have already banned herbicides that contain glyphosate.

“In the view of concerns about its safety, I asked the council to take precautionary action and carry out an urgent review on the use of glyphosate in Caerphilly county by the council’s contractors.

“There may be a case for a ban on its use, particularly if there are effective alternatives for weed treatment without this chemical.

“I welcome the council’s move to look at a herbicide-free product for use on roads, pavements, back lanes and in car parks.”

A glyphosate-based weedkiller is also used by Torfaen council to treat pavements and Japanese Knotweed.

It carried out a review of the product after a petition was signed by 700 people, but concluded it was safe to continue being used.

In a letter to Cllr Mann, Michael Headington, of Caerphilly council, said the Welsh Local Government Association has asked all councils in Wales about their use of glyphosate products.

“Thirteen out of the 22 local authorities responded confirming that they do use glyphosate but concerns have been raised prompting them to revise their approach to reduce the amount of chemical being used,” Mr Headington said.

“Most had looked at alternatives but were concerned about the effectiveness of them and additional cost implications.

“Whilst glyphosate currently remains an approved pesticide, we have and will continue to investigate suitable alternatives for treating weeds and use of glyphosate across the county borough has reduced in recent years.”

Mr Headington said a new herbicide free product called Foamstream is being looked at by councils.