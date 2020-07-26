FOR this weeks five of the best, we have put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories from across Gwent over the past week.

Risca shopworkers raise £5,000 for cancer charity

Staff at Aldi in Risca have been helped by customers and daring fundraisers to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

They have raised a total of £5,000 from events including the Cardiff Half Marathon, mud runs and even assistant manager Hazel Hawcroft doing a skydive.

The money, which helped Aldi as a whole reach their £5million target 18 months early, will go towards specialised care from nurses and youth support coordinators.

Newport dog saves the day after owner fell

Serious disaster was avoided after 86-year-old Newport resident Gilbert Davis fell and fractured his femur – after his dog got help.

Mr Davis is very independent and lives alone with dog Jack, he had been out doing the garden and after finishing, he fell in the house. Jack opened the back door and began barking, alerting neighbour Irene Takahashi, who usually takes him for a walk. After Mr Davis didn’t answer her phone calls, she used her spare key to enter the house and found Jack waiting for her barking frantically and led her to the sitting room where she saw Mr Gilbert and called for emergency services.

MORE NEWS:

Newport woman uses lockdown time to create vegan business while raising son

Kirsty Wysome used her lockdown time to start her own vegan food business. The Cwmbran-based mum started off cooking the meals for herself and soon family and friends wanted to try them. This then grew on Facebook and just 10-weeks later, she has The Green Bee Food Prep up and running.

The business is run alongside Ms Wysome’s 20-hour week work as a support worker in a supported living home and raising her 16-month-old son Isaac John Callaghan – but she still preps and delivers an average of 100 meals on her dedicated business days.

Monmouth campsite reunited with sign after Storm Dennis

Some good news for visitors to Biblins Youth Campsite as their signpost was returned after its 40-mile trip downstream to Portishead.

The signpost was washed downstream from near Biblins Rope Bridge on the edge of the River Wye during Storm Dennis. It had washed up in Portishead but then went missing again. Now it has been reunited with staff at Biblins Youth Campsite.

Vaughan Gething praises Royal Gwent Hospital staff

Hospital workers across Gwent were praised by health minister Vaughan Gething for their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic on a visit to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mr Gething said: "I can honestly say it’s been an emotional experience meeting these staff, and I can’t overstate how proud I am of them and their colleagues for what they’ve done caring for people across Wales."