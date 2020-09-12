A GWENT father’s family and friends are rallying to help the 43-year-old after he broke his neck in a freak accident on holiday.
Christopher Watkins, from Pontypool, suffered life-changing injuries while diving into a swimming pool in Tenerife.
He was placed in an induced coma after the tragedy at the Aparthotel Columbus in Playa de las Americas.
His sister Nadia Hopkins has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the £20,000 needed to get him home as soon as possible.
MORE NEWS
- Gangster grandmother who ran £2.5m cocaine empire to repay less than £3k
- Locked Up: Drug dealers and robber jailed for more than 20 years by Gwent Police
- Last orders called at Gwent pub for ‘flagrant disregard’ of coronavirus rules
Generous donators have already contributed £15,000 towards the campaign.
Christopher Watkins
Ms Hopkins said: “As you all probably know Christopher has had a life-changing accident during a holiday in Tenerife.
“As a family we are all in a state of shock and disbelief and we are all completely devastated.
“Being in a foreign country means that family members and friends cannot see him or support his mother, father and two daughters who are in Tenerife at the moment.
“Christopher is a fun-loving vibrant person who everyone loves. He is full of energy and he is everyone's friend.
“We need your help to raise funds for medical costs and to get Christopher home as soon as possible.
“Any donations would be gratefully accepted and the family would like to say thank you in advance.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment