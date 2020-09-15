TWELVE more new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in both Newport and Caerphilly today, as the number of cases across Wales topped 100 for the ninth day in a row.

There have been 26 new cases confirmed in Gwent as a whole - but Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the biggest daily increase (38 cases) in Wales.

Neighbouring Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population during the past week in Wales, at 82.8 and 68.4 respectively, with Newport third on 46.5 per 100,000.

The highest proportion of positive coronavirus test in the past week has been in Rhondda Cynon Taf (4.3 per cent), followed by Newport (3.6 per cent) and Caerphilly (3.3 per cent).

More than 10,000 tests have been carried out in these three areas - the focus of concerns about rising case numbers in Wales - in the past week.

According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 19,681, wit h110 cases confirmed today Wales-wide.

But it is now nine days since a coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

The last coronavirus-related death in Wales was confirmed on September 5, and the total remains at 1,597, again according to Public Health Wales

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows (Gwent council areas in bold):

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 38

Newport - 12

Caerphilly - 12

Cardiff - eight

Conwy - six

Wrexham - five

Bridgend - five

Anglesey - four

Powys - four

Flintshire - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Denbighshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Merthyr Tydfil - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Torfaen - one

Gwynedd - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.