A RACECOURSE will contact the Welsh Government over claims a cluster of coronavirus cases came from their meeting.

Doncaster Racecourse have disputed health minister Vaughan Gething's claims that a group trip to the races caused a spike in cases.

According to Mr Gething the group stopped off at a number of pubs, potentially spreading the disease further.

He said: ""There are a number of clusters in Rhondda Cynon Taf – two of which are significant.

"One is associated with a rugby club and pub in the lower Rhondda and the other with a club outing to the Doncaster races, which stopped off at a series of pubs on the way."

Doncaster was chosen as a pilot for crowd events last week.

But less than an hour into the day, the course were told that the pilot would be scrapped due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

However, Doncaster Racecourse said it had been required to implement a full track and trace database that took the details of all attendees as a condition of running the pilot event last week.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Doncaster Racecourse has received no contact from any organisation, including the NHS or the Welsh Government, to verify the attendance of any individuals at last week’s event for the purposes of track and trace,” it said.

“In addition, we do not have any ticket bookings for any groups from the South Wales area for Wednesday’s event.

“We will be contacting the Welsh Health Minister as a matter of urgency to clarify the situation.”