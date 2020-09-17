FOUR Gwent businesses have been nationally recognised for their support of the Armed Forces.

The organisations have been awarded Silver Employer Recognition Scheme awards by the Ministiry of Defence.

The award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

Among the 13 organisations presented with the award were four from Gwent.

Butterfly Data, a data management consultancy based in Caerphilly received one, as did Coffee Blue Limited in Ystrad Mynach.

Pro Steel Engineering, a steel specialist company in Pontypool, and Pen-y-Graig Woodland Centre, in Penallt, were also recognised.

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, employers support Defence personnel and encourage others to do the same.

The scheme has three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold for organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support for Defence and the Armed Forces community.

To achieve Silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies.

They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for veterans, Reserves, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Richard Selby, managing director of Pro Steel Engineering Limited in Pontypool, said, “We are delighted to have been recognised with a Silver Award as part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

"Working with the RFCA for Wales we have been able to implement policies and working practices to support veterans, families and reservists from the Armed Forces.

"From our experience employing staff with military experience has helped to strengthen our business and we hope this award helps to encourage veterans and reservists to continue to work with us in the future.”

Johnny Mercer, minister for defence people and veterans said: “The breadth and diversity of the winners this year shows how business support for the Armed Forces continues to grow no matter the sector, company size or location.

"I am grateful for the positive attitude and flexible policies these organisations have adapted towards the defence community, which is testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.

"I am delighted that so many companies are supporting our people and that, through this scheme, we can give them the public recognition they deserve.”

Audrey Nealon, regional employer engagement director for Wales said, “I am delighted that we can announce 13 Silver ERS 2020 award winners for Wales.

"I know all of these organisations have worked hard to support Defence objectives and they are all very worthy winners.

“These employers provide inspiration for others to follow in their footsteps.

"We’re delighted to see Welsh workplaces become more creative and flexible in their methods to support the Armed Forces.

"The strength of the ERS continues to grow and we warmly welcome new employers who wish to take their first step and pledge their support.”