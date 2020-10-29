PLANS for a community hub between Magor and Undy may move a step closer next week when Monmouthshire council’s cabinet decides whether to lease out the Three Fields Site.
A planning application for a new community hub on the site was approved in August 2018 and is expected to cost between £1.4 million and £1.6m.
If the council agrees, the site will be leased to the Magor and Undy Community Hub (MUCH) group for 25 years.
This would help support the group’s second stage funding application to the National Lottery People and Places Programme, which requires them to have a site.
Some £800,000 has already been secured through Section 106 contributions from the development of the Rockfield Farm site, but the rest remains to be raised.
A council report says: “ The Three Fields Site is located between the two villages and was purchased by the council in the 1990s using Section 106 off-site recreation funding from housing developments in the local area.
“The need for improved community facilities is a much greater priority due to the increasing number of housing developments and new residents in Magor with Undy.”
There have been previous attempts to develop a community hall on the site, but they have all failed.
The MUCH group has charitable status and is regulated by the Charities Commission.
In addition to the Three Fields Site, MUCH has taken on management responsibility for the Undy Memorial Hall.